Oh No! Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Announce Separation

Say it isn't so! Two of Hollywood's nicest stars have just announced their separation. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are legally separating, per a post he put on his official Facebook yesterday. It reads-

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

​It was a shock as there was really no news leading up to this point that could've suggested this coming, and it seems that everyone their fans and just people alike are really saddened by this state of events. The top comment on Chris' post reads-

I know it's ridiculous to care about a relationship involving two people you've never met. I know it's crazy how much society today value celebrities and their lives. But I honestly am saddened to hear this just because they seemed so perfect for each other.

Things do fall apart unfortunately, and I do wish these two the best moving forward. And Chris, my buddy and pal, if you ever need a shoulder to cry on, a drinking or eating buddy (the latter preferred), or if you want to watch some of your movies together as a distraction, I'm here.

What do you think of this separation?