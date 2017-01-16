Oh Pit Crew! Shawn Morales Show Us Everything For The First Time.

8

I would our household (and most households out there) knows Shawn Morales from his bulge-y presence on Ru Paul's Drag Race as the hairy, sexy, yummy Pit Crew member. His Instagram bio reads "Socal native living in LA "PIT CREW" / Model / Event Producer / Father 2 Ninja Enjoy :) www.facebook.com/shawnrmorales"

Now, thanks to Starrfucker Magazine, we know his member.

Starrfucker Magazine is created by Los Angeles based photography Jeremy Lucido. Printed in black and white, the raw, erotic and personal imagery is a modern take on the vintage beefcake magazine. Starrfucker Magazine Issue 13 combined Jeremy Lucido’s photographs of beautiful men with poems written by local queer writers. See the full spread in Issue 13 - accidentalbear.com

In some very well done photos by Jeremy Lucido, we get so see all the sides of Mr Morales. We get up close with what this fine specimen of a man has in what some are saying is his first ever full frontal photo shoot. Were fine with it being his first, but let's not make it his last.

Now we wish we had gone to his most recent event.

For all the photos by Lucido and to see every yummy bit and piece of Mr Morales, see the links below these cropped pics. Accidentalbear.com did a great job with their sharing.

h/t: accidentalbear.com

Photos by Jeremy Lucido.

Jeremy Lucido is a Los Angeles based photographer and the creator of Starrfucker Magazine. Known for his raw and sensual portrait work, his artwork has been collected worldwide. Each signed and numbered photograph is printed on the high quality Museo Max Fine Art Paper and is available in a limited edition of 10. Browse more original art for sale here.

Follow Jeremy Lucido on Instagram and at jeremylucido.com