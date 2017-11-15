Oldest Gay Couple In Australia Plan To Finally Marry

50 years after they first met, two men believed to be Australia's oldest gay couple plan to finally get married.

John Challis, 89, and Arthur Cheeseman, 85, shared their intention to wed following the news that nearly eight million Australians had voted in favor of same-sex marriage.

And although the men have been together for decades, they say that they want their wedding to be a simple affair, stating that they'll likely go to a local registry office, or celebrate with an intimate ceremony at home, led by a civil celebrant.

According to the Telegraph, Cheeseman, a retired pharmacist, told ABC Radio:

“Yes we are [planning to marry]. “Just very quietly… Very simple. That’s it. I have got a 90th birthday coming up next year. We might combine it with that.”

Speaking of the historic vote, he added:

“It is not just endorsing gay marriage – it is endorsing gay and lesbian people. “It gives us a new dignity, a new status, a new place in society. We are the same as everyone else.”

Watch this 2012 video in which the couple speak to The Global Mail's Stephen Crittenden about same-sex marriage.

H/T: Towleroad