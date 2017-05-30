Olivia Newton-John Postpones Concerts, Reveals Her Breast Cancer Has Spread

Iconic English-Austrialian singer/actress Olivia Newton-John is postponing her tour of North America due to health issues.

The 68-year-old Grease star took to social media to share that her breast cancer had spread.

Newton-John says she is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows. The Grease actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, which had been in remission until this year. In 2007, she talked about her decision to undergo chemotherapy despite initially considering forgoing it to use alternative treatments such as homeopathy and acupuncture.

We love you, Olivia Newton-John, and wish you a speedy recovery!