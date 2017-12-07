Olly Murs Flashes Us In Cheeky Instagram Video
Instinct Staff | December 7, 2017
Handsome Britpop star Olly Murs once said he's 20% gay.
He also has a history of showing off on social media. (Not that we mind, at all!)
Whether he's modeling with a pineapple, or dancing in a tiny kilt, he's aces.
If the mood strikes him, he might bare all to celebrate with a Football club. And sometimes he just likes to model a thong.
Adding to all those moments, Olly recently shared a video in which he flashes his cakes.
Have a peek:
Always so cheeky, Olly!
H/T: Attitude
Add new comment