Olly Murs Flashes Us In Cheeky Instagram Video

Instinct Staff | December 7, 2017

Handsome Britpop star Olly Murs once said he's 20% gay.

He also has a history of showing off on social media. (Not that we mind, at all!)

Whether he's modeling with a pineapple, or dancing in a tiny kilt, he's aces.

If the mood strikes him, he might bare all to celebrate with a Football club. And sometimes he just likes to model a thong.

Adding to all those moments, Olly recently shared a video in which he flashes his cakes. 

Have a peek:

 

Had a cracking day today

A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) on

Always so cheeky, Olly!

H/T: Attitude

 

