Omarosa Fired, Escorted Out Of White House, According To Report

Apprentice star turned White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman was said to have resigned, according to the White House.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in an official statement:

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

But one reporter is painting a very different picture.

Urban Radio Networks' April Ryan tweeted earlier today:

I am hearing from several sources there was a lot of drama at the White House last night and it wasn’t about the Alabama election. #fired. Stay tuned — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

This is not the first firing for Omarosa from Trump! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Okay the White House still contends Omarosa signed a resignation letter. But Gen Kelly Kicked her out will high drama with the Minister offering vulgarities and curse words as she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

A similar story was reported by the New York Post:

A White House official told the Wall Street Journal that Manigault Newman’s departure was abrupt and confrontational. The 43-year-old, one of Trump’s most prominent African-American aides, was “physically dragged and escorted off the campus” Tuesday evening, the official told the Journal. Colleagues of the former reality TV star — who earned $179,700 a year — have often questioned her role in the White House, where she could be seen at presidential photo ops, strolling the corridors and occasionally in the White House briefing room.

That is some piping hot T!

Meanwhile, a New York Times reporter tweeted the folliwing: