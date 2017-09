One handsome fellow is baring his buns around some of the most beautiful National Parks in the United States.

Writes @peaks_and_cheeks2.0:

"A little beauty. A little booty. Showing my support of nature and body confidence."

Check out some of his stunning Instagram photos:

A post shared by peaks_and_cheeks2.0 (@peaks_and_cheeks2.0) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

A post shared by peaks_and_cheeks2.0 (@peaks_and_cheeks2.0) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

A post shared by peaks_and_cheeks2.0 (@peaks_and_cheeks2.0) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

A post shared by peaks_and_cheeks2.0 (@peaks_and_cheeks2.0) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

A post shared by peaks_and_cheeks2.0 (@peaks_and_cheeks2.0) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

A post shared by peaks_and_cheeks2.0 (@peaks_and_cheeks2.0) on Jul 25, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

A post shared by peaks_and_cheeks2.0 (@peaks_and_cheeks2.0) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

H/T: Gay Star News