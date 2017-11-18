One of Project Runway's Most Memorable, Wendy Pepper Has Passed Away

From the days when Project Runway was a must see, one of the biggest hits to follow, Wendy Pepper was a personality that needed to be reckoned with. Maybe she was one of the first villains of the show or may it have been poor/planned editing, Wendy Pepper, born Anne Eustis Pepper, will always go down as an all star.

We lost Wendy Pepper when she passes away on November 12, surrounded by her family in Washington, D.C.. No cause of death has been released.

A Lifetime representative shared the following statement:

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of another member of the Project Runway family, designer Wendy Pepper. Wendy was one of the original designers that sent creations down the catwalk, paving the way for other designers to come. We wish her family and friends peace during this difficult time.”

It was just one month ago yesterday that we lost from Season 3 of the show Fashion Designer Mychael Knight when he passed away at 39.

Wendy was never on Lifetime, but Project Runway currently airs on that network. Pepper was on season one of Project Runway and finished third. She came back in 2012 for Project Runway All Stars.

Wendy Pepper was 53.