Ongoing Trial Over Tortured Young Boy Reveals He Had Multiple Injuries

We have some updated information on the atrocities brought upon an 8-year-old boy by his mother and her boyfriend because they thought he was gay.

In 2013, Isauro Aguirre and Pearl Hernandez were charged with capital murder for the cruel torturing of Pearl’s 8-year-old son Gabriel that eventually lead to his death.

The trial for Isauro Aguirre is still ongoing and Pearl Hernandez’s is pending (along with the child service agents who neglected in their responsibilities to save the boy).

That said, more information (and unreleased photos) was shared of the boy’s wounds during the first trial.

Supposedly, the couple called the police only after they had beaten Gabriel so badly that he wouldn’t wake up, but they lied with a story that Gabriel had fallen in the shower.

When first responders got there and immediately took him to the Antelope Valley Hospital, they were amazed at the scars the boy had.

“There were abrasions. There were open wounds. There was bruising. There was swelling. There was marks on the legs. There was skin missing off the top of the neck, so there were multiple injuries on Gabriel...head to toe," said Registered Nurse Alison Segal who testified in court Friday, according to KABC-TV.

Segal was on duty at the time that Gabriel came in on May 22, 2013, but his injures were so several she didn’t get to finish her assessment of him before he was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

In addition, Gabriel’s sister Virginia was cross-examined and admitted that she was afraid of her mother Pearl Hernandez. She shared that in one instance her mother struck her with a baseball bat.

14-year-old Virginia also shared that her mother would shoot the 8-year-old Gabriel with BBs and beat him with a bat. Then, on the night that they called first responders, Pearl ordered Virgina to clean Gabriel’s blood off the floor before they got there.

Keep in mind that this was all shared at Aguirre’s trial and Pearl Hernadez’s trial is still pending.

In addition, four social workers are to be tried on child abuse and other charges for not getting Gabriel out of the household.

Court Judge Mary Lou Villar said that “red flags were everywhere” during the months before Gabriel died and that the social workers mishandled evidence of escalating abuse and failed to file timely reports on what was happening.

All four have pleaded not guilty.