Openly Gay CEO Hit With Pie In The Face While Giving A Speech

Alan Joyce is the out gay CEO of Australian airline Qantas, and a fierce advocate for marriage equality.

While speaking at a business breakfast in Perth, a man walked toward him and threw a pie at his face.

BBC reports:

The man was detained by security until authorities arrived. Police said they were interviewing him in custody. Mr Joyce had been discussing the airline's recent decision to operate non-stop flights from London to Perth. "I don't know what that was about," he told the audience of about 500 people. Mr Joyce left the stage briefly to clean his face before returning to applause from the crowd. "Now, if there are any more pies can you get it over with now," he said.

Australia 7 News adds:

The culprit, believed to be aged in his 60s or 70s, walked calmly off the stage towards an exit door, when he was pounced on by security, taken away and arrested, The West Australian reported. There were gasps among the crowd when the incident occurred shortly after 8am. Mr Joyce, whose face, suit jacket, shirt and tie were covered in cream, then left the room to clean himself up. He received a round of applause from the packed room when he returned without his jacket and joked about the incident, before resuming his speech...

Gay Star News recently named Alan one of the world’s most powerful and influential LGBT business people.

H/T: Gay Star News