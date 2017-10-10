Oprah Holds Ellen's Melons In A Hilarious Trip To The Grocery Store

Last week, Oprah and Ellen visited a Gelson's grocery store to check out Oprah's new food line, "O, That's Good!"

Hilarity ensued, of course.

Before their shopping spree began, Oprah admitted that the last time she was at a grocery store was Thanksgiving 2016.

Ellen explained that since then, customers have been encouraged to bring their own shopping bags.

"I have our own bags," Ellen says, as she produced two pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage.

And off they go...

Watch: