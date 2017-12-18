'Ordinary' Gay Men Pose Naked for 2018 Calendar To Prove Sexy isn't Just One Size

One stigma that is still attached to the gay community is the unfortunate reality that you have to be in tiptop shape in order to be good looking. Although that stigma has been broken down to a certain degree, and other body types have been enjoying the limelight after years of being thrown into the corner, it still remains.

Luckily, Meatzine is doing something to prove that you are sexy, no matter what your shape is, with the release of their 2018 calendar that highlights all types of men who are downright gorgeous no matter who they are.

The magazine, which is based out of London, features 12, unretouched images of their models wearing nothing but their birthday suits, and looking damn good while doing it.

The founder, Adrian Lourie, told HuffPo that he's been doing this calendar for three years, but wanted to switch things up for the 2018 edition. Noting that chiseled models in typical beefcake poses “does nothing for my self-esteem or my body image,” he strove to present “a bit of an alternative view.” He aimed to go against “the prevailing image of gay men as young, with perfect, porn-ready bodies.”

Cover star Fernando says that he never thought he would be picked to do something like this, saying "I thought I would never be picked because of my body shape. I wanted to prove that you can be hairy and have a belly and it can be sexy.”

Whatever Adrian is doing with this calendar must be a step in the right direction, as it is currently listed as out of stock on their website. Hope they get some more in there for a nice "stocking stuffer" to give.

Check out the preview below: