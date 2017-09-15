Orlando Bloom Has A Very Hands-On Gym Buddy

Instinct Staff | September 15, 2017

Orlando Bloom wants you to know that he's been hitting the gym hard, and paying special attention to his glutes.

And luckily, his personal trainer/friend/fitness guru appears to be very hands-on!

 

 

inspired by @therock who takes his entire gym with him everywhere he films respect seems my biceps are basically the size of his index finger #workoutwednesday @lifefitness

Although he's got his gym buddy to root him on, Orlando cites Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as his fitness inspiration.

He writes:

inspired by @therock who takes his entire gym with him everywhere he films  respect  seems my biceps are basically the size of his index finger  #workoutwednesday @lifefitness

The actor also shared a few other Instagram posts, to show off the fruit of his labor:

 

 

an evening dip which is something i'm profoundly grateful for #workoutwednesday #nodaysoff #thoughtomostitlookslikeadayoff

mans gotta eat #workoutwednesday learning to cook, compliments of my brotha @sinclairfischergray @jamieoliver

Let's also take a moment to circle back on Orlando's gym buddy, Sinclair Fischer-Gray, who himself has quite an impressive physique!

 

 

Strength, confidence, empowerment. It's a lifestyle I wouldn't trade for any amount of money. #blessed

Ok another shameless selfie for you all. 8 days until the boss's project. Been on task with my food and really enjoying my training. All body weight functional stuff or I attach weight to my waist. Still cant train legs #workingonit .Muscle ups and handstands, mini personal bests always put a smile on your face. If the kid in you comes out when you train then you know you have found your environment! Read on for my plan over next 8 days in prep for project. I am going to pull right back on fat. Doesn't have to be done this way, pulling back on carbs will force body to burn fat but to balance no/low carbs with hard training is VERY tough. And I'm not even doing cardio. I will up my protein and strict carbs only after training. I am not timing food except for before and after work outs and I won't carb starve because well I am not trying to compete. I want to show the bodies ability after good food and a healthy dedication to your lifestyle and along with great training of course. I will also take supplements helping me to lose a little bit of water weight cos that will be fun. I will be drinking 4+ litres of water (only roughly 1 litre more then I drink already) until day before game day when I will dehydrate a little (not a lot-I need my brain). I will also take Acetyl L-Carnitin to assist fat burning. I take that all the time anyway. #sie7enfit

H/T: ET Online

 