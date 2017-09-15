Orlando Bloom Has A Very Hands-On Gym Buddy
Instinct Staff | September 15, 2017
Orlando Bloom wants you to know that he's been hitting the gym hard, and paying special attention to his glutes.
And luckily, his personal trainer/friend/fitness guru appears to be very hands-on!
Although he's got his gym buddy to root him on, Orlando cites Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as his fitness inspiration.
He writes:
inspired by @therock who takes his entire gym with him everywhere he films respect seems my biceps are basically the size of his index finger #workoutwednesday @lifefitness
The actor also shared a few other Instagram posts, to show off the fruit of his labor:
Let's also take a moment to circle back on Orlando's gym buddy, Sinclair Fischer-Gray, who himself has quite an impressive physique!
H/T: ET Online
