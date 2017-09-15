Orlando Bloom Has A Very Hands-On Gym Buddy

Orlando Bloom wants you to know that he's been hitting the gym hard, and paying special attention to his glutes.

And luckily, his personal trainer/friend/fitness guru appears to be very hands-on!

inspired by @therock who takes his entire gym with him everywhere he films respect seems my biceps are basically the size of his index finger #workoutwednesday @lifefitness A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Although he's got his gym buddy to root him on, Orlando cites Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as his fitness inspiration.

He writes:

inspired by @therock who takes his entire gym with him everywhere he films respect seems my biceps are basically the size of his index finger #workoutwednesday @lifefitness

The actor also shared a few other Instagram posts, to show off the fruit of his labor:

an evening dip which is something i'm profoundly grateful for #workoutwednesday #nodaysoff #thoughtomostitlookslikeadayoff A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

mans gotta eat #workoutwednesday learning to cook, compliments of my brotha @sinclairfischergray @jamieoliver A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Let's also take a moment to circle back on Orlando's gym buddy, Sinclair Fischer-Gray, who himself has quite an impressive physique!

Strength, confidence, empowerment. It's a lifestyle I wouldn't trade for any amount of money. #blessed A post shared by Sinclair Fischer-Gray (@sinclairfischergray) on Apr 20, 2015 at 9:58pm PDT

I do what I love. I love what I do. I find myself arriving at goals without ever asking "are we there yet?" I look forward to the progress and the journey more then the destination. #health#fitness#mylife#mypassion#myundies#mybathroom#my? A post shared by Sinclair Fischer-Gray (@sinclairfischergray) on Mar 20, 2015 at 8:20pm PDT

