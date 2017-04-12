Orlando Bloom On His Nude Pics Leak: "Are We Going To Talk About My Penis?"

Orlando Bloom certainly knows how to point out the elephant--or the elephant trunk--in the room.

Case in point:

"Are we going to talk about my penis?" he asked while laughing during his interview with Elle UK.

Speaking on those full frontal nude paddle-boarding shots that took the world by storm, Bloom says that he was surprised to be caught in the buff.

'Yes, it was extremely surprising,' he says. 'I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen.'

Asked how he, a profile star, could have been surprised to be the focus of a camera's lens, he shares:

'I've been photographed a million times in a million ways. I have a good radar,' he says. 'We'd been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free.'

Elle UK noted that a female star being photographed nude without her consent may have caused some outrage, but Bloom doesn't acknowledge the double standard.

'I didn't take it that deep, darlin',' he offers. 'What can I tell you? Note to self: you're never free. Ha!'

Sounds like he's cheeky about the whole thing!

(H/T: Attitude)