Orlando City Soccer Club Honors Those We Lost At Pulse

Posted on the Orlando City Soccer Club Facebook Page is a video showing how the city continues to remember Pulse Orlando. On Wednesday the team and stadium officially unveiled 49 seats to honor the victims of Pulse nightclub.

“We put them in Section 12, obviously because we felt that was pertinent — it was June 12 last year when the tragedy happened,” Phil Rawlins, the team’s founder said while the 7 rows of 7 seats were unveiled. A stamp in the center of each seat reads #OrlandoUnited.

The stadium is a brand new facility and was privately funded. It will see it's first game on March 5th where the 49 seats out of the 25,500 total will be used for the first time.

We got goose bumps, teary eyes just from watching the video. I am not sure how I would react seeing these seats as well as Pulse itself.

Thank you Orlando and thank you Orlando City Soccer Club for your continued honoring of our fallen LGBT family members.