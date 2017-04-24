Orlando To Honor Pulse Victims w/ One Year Anniversary Memorial Event

Orlando will honor those lost in the Pulse Nightclub shooting with a memorial performance event: “Orlando Love — Remembering Our Angels." The event will take place on June 12, 2017, exactly one year after the tragedy.

Orlando's 101.9 AMP Radio reports:

On Monday, June 12 at 7:00pm, the event “Orlando Love — Remembering Our Angels” will take place at Lake Eola in Downtown Orlando to honor the lives of those taken during the Pulse Nightclub tragedy one year prior. The uplifting event, which is being produced with the assistance of Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan’s office, joins other events throughout the day as part of “Orlando United Day — a Day of Love and Kindness.”

“What happened at Pulse was the darkest day in our city’s history, and we continue to grieve for the victims and fight for those who are still suffering,” said Sheehan. “This June 12, our entire LGBTQ community and our allies need to stand together and continue to show that we are a strong, united city that responds with love.”