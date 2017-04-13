Orlando Shooter's Wife Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges

Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen's wife Noor Salman pleaded not guilty to federal charges of aiding and abetting her husband and obstruction of justice.

NBC affiliate WESH 2 reports:

Noor Salman, wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, made a brief appearance before a judge in the Orlando federal courthouse Wednesday.

Salman's attorney waived the reading of an indictment and entered a not guilty plea for her.

Documents filed indicated a June 5th trial date before Judge Paul Byron, just one week before the one year anniversary of the Pulse massacre. Salman's next court date is June 15.

Salman agreed last week to be transferred to Florida from California, where she'd been held since her January arrest. A tentative June trial date was set.

Prosecutors say she knew about Mateen's plans to attack the nightclub on June 12, killing 49 people. Her attorneys say she didn't know the extent of his plans and has no connection to terror groups. A federal indictment also charges her with obstruction of justice during the investigation of the nightclub massacre.