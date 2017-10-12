Orlando's New Rainbow Crosswalk Honors Pulse Victims

The city of Orlando unveiled a new rainbow crosswalk to honor the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Completed in time for National Coming Out Day, the crosswalk was created in response to a change.org petition that was signed by over 2,000 people who called upon the city to establish the rainbow crossing, "to honor both the memory of the victims and the struggle of the survivors from the Pulse nightclub shooting."

"Rainbow crosswalks have been installed in cities from coast to coast to acknowledge and support their LGBTQIA citizens and, in Atlanta, Mayor Kasim Reed recently announced that their temporary one would be made permanent in dedication to the victims of Pulse. It is only fitting that the intersection of Orange and Kaley bear a similar commemoration as it has become a crossroad to the world with thousands of visitors from around the globe continuing to visit the Pulse memorial site to pay their respects."

CBS News has more:

On Monday, the OnePULSE Foundation hosted the first Pulse memorial town hall at the Orlando Repertory Theater to discuss plans for permanent a Pulse memorial. Also on Monday, the Orlando City Council approved the foundation’s permit request to install a new fence, benches and other improvement around the nightclub building.

Beautiful tribute honoring the 49 who died in the #Pulse nightclub massacre. City of #Orlando workers putting in a #rainbow crosswalk @WESH pic.twitter.com/B7PtX9BjDe — Alex Villarreal (@AlexvWESH) October 11, 2017

NEW: Crews with the @citybeautiful just finished a rainbow crosswalk right outside Pulse nightclub. pic.twitter.com/X23QyTra9U — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) October 11, 2017

