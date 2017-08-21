Out-Gay Irish PM Marches With Justin Trudeau And Partner, At Montreal Pride

Ireland's recently-elected openly gay Prime Minister walked in Montreal Pride, this weekend.

A big thank you to @CanadianPM and @FierteMTLPride for such a great welcome in Montreal today pic.twitter.com/0j5MHtXPGh

Leo Varadkar was joined by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as his partner, Matt Barrett. This is the first time a foreign leader has marched in a Canadian LGBT Pride event.

Said Varadkar:

"We need to stand up to homophobic bullying in workplaces an schools, we need to make more advances in the area of sexual health; that is a key priority for me at home and internationally.

"Countries that are progressive, open and diverse, like Canada and Ireland have a responsibility to other people in other parts of the world where equality and equal rights are under threat and the clock is being turned backwards.

"We need to use our voices to stand up to communities who face real threats and real dangers."