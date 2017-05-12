Out Gay Swimmer Proud To Represent Estonia At International Meet
Out gay swimmer Ayrton Kasemets is proud to represent the European country of Estonia at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei, later this year.
He tells Chicago Pride:
"I have always wanted to compete on an international level and these games are a great way to represent my country and university.
"I am very proud, honored to be selected. It has been a dream of mine for many years to compete at an international meet at the level such as this one."
Originally from Chicago, Ayrton swims for Oakland University in Rochester, Missouri.
Ayrton publicly came out in 2015, in an article for OutSports.
He said:
I never really came out publicly to a whole group of people before. When I got to Oakland University, I knew that I needed to address the issue with the team as a whole so it would take away all the talk and the gossip.
We wish Ayrton the best of luck as he prepares for the World University Games!
H/T: Gay Star News
Add new comment