Out Performer Mickey Taylor Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, After Suffering From Panic Attack

Out gay author, singer, and porn actor Mickey Taylor is opening up about his health struggles after admitting himself to a hospital, following a severe panic attack.

In a very frank post shared to Facebook, he writes:

So this morning was a shit show. I pissed off and upset three people that I love and in my guilt I had a bad panic attack which has revealed a slight problem with my heart. I am staying in over night so they can pump me full of drugs and liquids and hopefully strengthen it again. Fingers crossed. Want to say a big thank you to Kit Wilde for getting me to hospital and making sure I was safe and okay and the same with Joey OjOj Moser Bipolar and depression are something I’ve always had but these past few months I have struggled. Between suicide attempts, my alcohol addiction and rehabilitation, breakdowns and now this and my gastritis I have let it rule me. I need to focus on healing mentally and physically. All I want to say is to everyone is that I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you or acting out. This is not me and you know it. I promise to work on being better and making it up to you. Mental health disease is real. But we grow by talking about it together and supporting one another. Sorry Freddy, Luke, Michael, Joey and everyone I have hurt these past few weeks. I am working on being myself again. Love you all! Wish me healing thoughts. Bring Haribo!

Sorry for putting you all through hell! Never be afraid to to talk about mental health.

Earlier this year, San Francisco drag performer Pollo Del Mar spoke to Taylor about his porn and music careers.

From The Huffington Post:

Though he is dividing his focus between music and adult films, Taylor is not looking to step away from the industry which elevated him to stardom any time soon. Gaining acceptance as a porn star was too great a struggle to stop so soon, he implied. “I’ve been recognized as being very ‘alternative’ within the porn industry — kind of not fitting into the Falcon Studios brand of blond hair, blue eyes and white skin,” he shared. “I walk in with my dyed hair, my body head-to-toe in tattoos and Jamaican heritage, and it’s kind of weird to them.”

We wish Mickey a speedy and full recovery.

