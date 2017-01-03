Out Representative Brian Sims Sworn In For Third Term

Studly (and uber qualified) Brian Sims has been sworn in for his third term as Pennsylvania State House Representative!

He writes:

THANK YOU: This afternoon, for the third time, I recited the Oath of Office and was sworn into the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to vigorously serve the citizens of Center City Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The opportunity and the privilege to serve my friends and neighbors remains the highest honor of my life and today I swore upon the U.S. Constitution to continue to perform this job with dignity and fidelity.

Thank you for every ounce of support, determination and resolve that you have shown to me and shared with me. The citizens of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth deserve the greatest service from our elected officials and I swear again today to bring only my best, each and every day, as their public servant.

With resolve and determination,

Rep. Brian Sims