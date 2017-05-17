'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan's Shirtless Body Takes My Peak Challenge
Instinct Staff | May 17, 2017
Outlander star Sam Heughan is clearly in peak physical condition, so we're sure he'll have no problem taking the My Peak Challenge!!
Shirtless Sam explains the challenge in this new video for Men's Health South Africa:
From Just Jared:
If you don’t know, My Peak Challenge initiative is a global movement dedicated to educating and inspiring its members to live healthier, happier and more balanced lives while raising funds to change lives.
