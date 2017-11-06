Papa John's Has To Tell Nazis Not To Buy Their Pizza

Papa John's has been in the news lately, but not for very good reasons.

Due to the players kneeling during the national anthem in protest to police brutality in the country, the company pulled its ads during NFL games. The company had been called the "official pizza company of the NFL" according to ESPN.

In response to low sales, CEO John Schnatter blamed the NFL and kneeling players. He stated of the low sales, "The NFL has hurt us. We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership did not resolve this."

Twitter had a field day with this logic.

Papa Johns puts tomato soup on cardboard and threw Peyton Manning’s long head ass on a commercial and blaming black players lmaoooooo — Chiefs 6- (@tattedykdub) November 1, 2017

How is there controversy over Papa Johns pizza? I thought there was bipartisan agreement that it's disgusting. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 1, 2017

DiGiorno even got in on the action with the following Tweet:

Better Pizza.

Better Sales. — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 1, 2017

Following Schnatter's comments, The Alt-Right site, The Daily Stormer, named Papa John's the official Pizza of the Alt-Right. The following picture posted on their website:

Now, Papa John's is asking Nazis to not buy their pizza.

Peter Collins, Senior Director of Public Relations at Papa John's issued the following on the fiasco, "We condemn racism in all forms and any and all hate groups that support it. We do not want these individuals or groups to buy our pizza."It seems Papa John's has dug it's own grave and may not be able to come out of it for a while.

Papa John's has dug it's own grave and will have to find it's own way out.

In the meantime, I say we all go buy some DiGiorno's in response.