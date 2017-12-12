Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan!

C’mon Sis, Not Our LiLo!

Paris Hilton is the heiress we cannot get enough of. Ever since her stint on The Simple Life, she’s impacted the entertainment in our lives and has progressed to becoming her own brand. Don’t be mad at her for the success she’s achieved! As a society, we allowed it to happen. It’s the same thing that happened with the Kardashians – it was us! We can’t blame anyone else but ourselves.

The most famous, and arguably well liked, Hilton sat down with MTV Australia and answered a few pressing questions. She briefly speaks about her dog and being a fashion inspiration to the try-hards of modern day celebrity, but also gets asked about the Holy Trinity Photograph that still circulates. You know the photo right? Check it out below:

Friday! #tgif #happyweekend #greatestmomentever #parislindsaybritney A post shared by Natalie (@natalie.trz) on Mar 27, 2015 at 7:30am PDT

One of the many photos taken of Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and Hilton after a night of partying. They were dubbed the Holy Trinity and had every gay fanboy freaking out that their favorite 2000s girls were all together at last. This photo has circulated and been recreated many times with our LGBTQ brothers and sisters:

When the paparazzi catches you going home from a night out #fbf #latergram #britneyparislindsay #neverforget #castro #sf #paparazzi #paps #friday @ryhyams A post shared by Mike Young (@myhowie) on Apr 8, 2016 at 8:19am PDT

Well, uhh, it turns out that Lohan was never supposed be there! When Hilton chatted with MTV Australia, she claims to believe Lohan is not having a great life in Greece…and wasn’t ever meant to be in the car for that photograph. She even mentions Lohan wasn’t on her [guest] list:

“It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lindsay] just, like, chased us to the car and got in. She wasn't invited."

Noooo!! Don’t shade Lindsay! She can’t handle it! I wonder if she’ll be tweeting about the shade anytime soon. Since, well – she tweets about a bunch of nonsense anyway.

Check out Hilton’s brief interview below: