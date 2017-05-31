Partner Posthumously Marries Gay French Police Officer Killed By ISIS

Étienne Cardiles has posthumously married Xavier Jugelé, the French police officer killed on Champs Elysees in April in an attack claimed by ISIS. Cardiles gave a powerful public eulogy in the wake of Jugelé's death.

The Guardian reports:

The partner of a police officer killed by a gunman on Champs-Élysées in Paris in April has married him posthumously, Le Parisien has reported.

The city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, and the former French president François Hollande attended the wedding on Tuesday of Etienne Cardiles to the late Xavier Jugelé.

Jugelé, 37, was shot dead on 20 April while on duty three days before the first round of France’s presidential election.

He had campaigned for LGBT rights within the police service.