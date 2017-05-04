Pastor: "Public Schools Will Turn Your Kids Into Transgender Communists"

Wingnut Pastor Kevin Swanson wants parents to take their kids out of public schools. Why you might ask?? Because public schools will turn them into transgender communists.

From Gay Star News:

The Colorado-based Orthodox Presbyterian Pastor took to his online radio show Monday to urge parents to either home school their children or send them to private school.

‘The state has an agenda with your children… I think if you begin to see the trajectory of where things have gone and you just draw it out for the next five, six, eight years, you’re going to find this is the agenda,’ he said.

‘The goals of the educational program for your kids in the public schools… the goals of the world for your children is that your kids be transgendered and communist by 20 years of age.’