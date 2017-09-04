Pastor Says Hurricane Was God Punishing Texas For LGBT Perversion

Back in 2015, Pastor Kevin Swanson caused a media firestorm after saying that gays who don’t repent should be sentenced to death.

And now, the "Kil the gays" pastor is doubling down on his bigotry by saying that Texas hurricane Harvey was sent as a punishment from God.

Swanson said that Houston, and other cities have been too lenient toward "sexual perversion."

Right Wing Watch has more:

“Jesus sends the message home, unless Americans repent, unless Houston repents, unless New Orleans repents, they will all likewise perish,” Swanson said on his radio program Thursday. “That is the message that the Lord Jesus Christ is sending home right now to America.” Swanson said that it’s no coincidence that Houston was hit by the catastrophic storm because “it was persecuting pastors and churches” and recently had “a very, very aggressively pro-homosexual mayor.” He also blamed the Texas legislature’s recent failure to pass a bill “that would have prevented cross-dressing men from using the women’s restrooms” because “they wanted to encourage the abomination of men attempting to dress like women and women attempting to dress like men.” “I think that the entire state of Texas and the entire United States of America needs to take note of this,” Swanson warned, “and realize that there is a God in heaven, He brings His judgments and He calls nations to repentance, as He is doing right now.”

Swanson then indicated that the storm would next hit New Orleans, which is set to host it's annual “Southern Decadence” festival.

The pastor calls the event, “the largest sexual perversion event in the country.”

Listen: