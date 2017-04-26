Pastor Who Said Pulse Victims Got What They Deserved Gets Life Sentence For Child Molestation

You may remember Pastor Kenneth Adkins. He's the pastor who made national headlines for saying the victims of the Pulse nightclub got what they deserved.

We wonder whether Adkins feels he's getting what he deserves now that he'll spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to 35 years to life for child molestation.

First Coast News reports:

A judge has sentenced Brunswick Pastor Kenneth Adkins to life for aggravated child molestation Tuesday morning. Adkins' sentencing states he must serve a minimum of 35 years in prison, with the rest served on probation. He also faces up to 20 years for every additional charge, all to run concurrently. Adkins turned himself in on one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation back in August of 2016. Authorities said that their investigation into the pastor focuses on suspected molestation in multiple locations. Adkins is known for his controversial remarks and actions in the political sphere, beyond his work with the church. After the Orlando massacre at the Pulse gay club, he tweeted that gay people deserved what they got.

Here's the video report on the case; Adkins defends himself, saying he's not being convicted for what he did, but for who he his.

