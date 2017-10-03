Pat Robertson Blames The Vegas Mass Shooting on Democrats and The NFL

Our favorite anti-gay troll Pat Robertson is once again off his rocker with his latest comments, this time around regarding the mass shooting that happened in Las Vegas on Sunday night that has claimed the lives of at least 59 people and injured 527 others.

According to good ole Pat, the Democrats and the NFL are to blame for this particular incident. Gotta love how this dude comes to his conclusions.

Here's the quote:

“Violence in the streets, ladies and gentlemen. Why is it happening?” he asked. “The fact that we have disrespect for authority; there is profound disrespect for our president, all across this nation they say terrible things about him. It’s in the news, it’s in other places. There is disrespect now for our national anthem, disrespect for our veterans, disrespect for the institutions of our government, disrespect for the court system. All the way up and down the line, disrespect.”

“Until there is biblical authority,” Robertson continued, “there has to be some controlling authority in our society and there is none. And when there is no vision of God, the people run amok … and we have taken from the American people the vision of God, the whole idea of reward and punishment, an ultimate judge of all our actions, we’ve taken that away. When there is no vision of God, the people run amok.”

He has also stated in the past that it's gay people who cause natural disasters. So, yeah, keep this thought process going Pat. If nothing, you are quite the comic.