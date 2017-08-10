Peep This 'Game of Thrones' Hunk, In Various States Of Undress

Before swooping in to snatch your attention in last weekend's episode of Game of Thrones, English actor Tom Hopper appeared in shows like Dr Who, Merlin, and Saxon.

The 32-year-old actor, who plays Dickon Tarly, had y'all feeling thirsty as hell!

Well hello there #DickonTarly.....I see you in my room later boo! https://t.co/qVqSJ7YfXg — Rafael Yaguaro (@iLikeRafael) August 7, 2017

Yes Dickon Tarly, dick me down chz! pic.twitter.com/L7syTtwCUc — HYPEBIMB (@_V_I_N_C_I_) August 10, 2017

Before he made his way to Westeros, Hopper gave us a few good looks at that hot body of his.

H/T: OMG