Penis Poetry: Your Penis Has A Story To Tell

Does your penis have a story to tell?

According to Antonio Da Silva and Andre Medeiros Martins every penis has a story and Martins writes on his lovers' penises in order to tell it in his film Penis Poetry.

From Axxidental:

Andre’s words reflect how much our modern society glorifies the exhibition of The Penis, how much we worship it and how much social media and apps allowed us to share our most private parts with the world. The Penis is no longer a taboo, it is art, it is a cult.

Big, small, thick or thin The Penis is controlled by the brain but many times it takes control of the brain. The Penis displays an intelligence of it’s own and it writes its own story.