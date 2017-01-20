Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims Introduces Legislation To Ban Anti-Gay Conversion Therapy

Pennsylvania State Representative Brian Sims has introduced legislation to ban anti-gay conversion therapy in the state.

Speaking on the issue, Sims shares:

Sim also addressed the legislation in an email to constituents, saying:

This afternoon I announced, with Mayor Kenney and the American Psychiatric Association (APA), legislation banning the practice of conversion therapy on minors, aimed at changing their sexual orientation. In my experience, there is oftentimes a deeply rooted connection to religious fundamentalism that underscores the thought processes of many advocates of so-called ‘conversion therapy,’ which highlights the need for clinicians to take a hard look at their own biases and motivations for practicing under the auspices of good clinical practice and ignoring the ethical issues and very real consequences of these methods. Moreover, LGBTQ youth should not be forced to endure cruel and unusual treatment in a failed attempt to change who they are or who they love.

Keep up the good work, Brian!

(H/T: Towleroad)