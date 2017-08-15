Perez Hilton Breaks Down On Video After Being Fired From Dream Job

Screenshot: Youtube

Perez Hilton is going viral and it's not for a happy event.

Perez has been feeling down lately and fans noticed. The internet Blogger then recorded himself to explain what’s wrong.

It turns out that Perez Hilton had a job that he really loved, but sadly was fired from it. In the seven-minute video, Hilton failed to explain what type of job it was and stated he was too “professional” to share the details.

He explains that he lost the job because a higherup decided that “Perez Hilton did not deserve the opportunity.” He then went on to lament that he feels bad that people are continuing to punish him for his past when in fact he has grown and changed from the “Perez Hilton” we’ve all come to know.

He also noted that he felt sorry for the effect his past will have on his children, “And I’m sorry to my kids, because I know that when they get older they are going to have to suffer because of who their dad is.”

Now, some might be saying that Hilton is just seeking attention or a pity party, but Hilton says at the end of the video that he, “Just wanted to make this [video] to release these feelings… this is like seeing a therapist. I believe there’s power in verbalizing your inner most thoughts or writing them down and I think this was a healing exercise for me.”

(Though, we do wonder why Perez felt the need to market the video through Instagram if it was just for personal healing).

You can check out the full video down below.