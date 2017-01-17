Petition To Make Princess Leia A True Disney Princess Is Reaching High Numbers.

Are you in favor of seeing Princess Leia at Disney?

Cody Christensen launched a Change.org petition requesting for Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger to make Princess Leia an official Disney princess, joining the ranks of Snow White, Belle, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, and so on. It's not the first time a story would come first and then be owned by Mickey Mouse and the gang. Disney purchased Lucas Films in 2012, one of the newest stories added to its collection.

There are some sources that are saying say Princess Leia can’t be made into a Disney princess because a real actor portrays her instead of an animated figure. Will this mean they should not have a Cinderella, a Sleeping Beauty, or a Belle since those have been made into a live action movie with real actors portraying them?

The petition reads:

"After the tragic lose of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess. This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney's new properties that is beloved by millions. What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher."

As of publication, the petition has reached just over 98,000 out of a desired 150,000. We're not sure how many Iger will desire or even consider enough to think about making Leia a princess at Disney.

Will you sign?

h/t: mentalfloss.com, change.org