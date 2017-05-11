PetitQ Underwear Shoot Stars Gay French Couple Arthus & Nico

You may recall Arthus and Nico as the gay couple who taught us the necessary French slang to snag a Grindr hookup.

They're handsome, and fab.

And dare we mention they have a bit of a exhibitionist streak?

Which is perfect, because they're also the owners of sexy underwear brand, PetitQ!

They write:

​Arthus and Nico are a French gay couple, they have been together for 12 years and have been sharing their lives ever since.They have over 330,000 fans on Facebook and are the owners and designers of men's underwear brand PetitQ which means cute butt in French. The brand is available in over 12 countries and is focused on giving men this extra confidence to seduce and surprise their partners. With over 500 different products, there's something for every men : from the quiet one to the very naughty.

Check out their steamy new photos, plus behind-the-scenes video!