Phi Phi O’Hara & A Bevy Of RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Will Perform In Benefit For Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

This is beautiful, in more ways than one.

Phi Phi O'Hara and 22 other RuPaul's Drag Race alumni are scheduled to perform in a benefit for Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts.

O'Hara, the producer for the event, hopes to help Puerto Ricans who have been displaced from their homes, and left without food, and clean water.

The event, entitled “Queens United/Reinas Unidas,” will take place Nov. 6 at Flip Phone in Minneapolis.

More than 20 RuPaul's Drag Race queens are expected to perform, including:

Acid Betty, Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Chad Michaels, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Darienne Lake, Farrah Moan, Ginger Minj, Jade Jolie, Jade Sotomayor, Jessica Wild, Jiggly Caliente, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Kimora Blac, Madame LaQueer, Mariah Paris Balenciaga, Max, Milk, Mystique Summers, Naysha Lopez, Nicole Paige Brooks, Ongina, Pandora Boxx, Phi Phi O’Hara, Phoenix, Trinity K. Bonet, Trinity Taylor and Yara Sofia.

(The line-up is subject to change.)

Said O'Hara:

“It doesn't take money to show compassion and empathy for people who are struggling in Puerto Rico. "What it does take is a leader to help rebuild and show the people of Puerto Rico that they matter and we as humans, no matter race, sex, gender, religious background, see someone struggle, you put out a hand to lift them up.”

For the All Stars season 2 queen, the devastation of Hurricane Maria hits close to home.

“My husband is Puerto Rican and has family members still on the island that he has yet to hear from so this hits close to home. “In addition, I have been lucky to be apart of RuPaul's Drag Race where our very own alumni are currently stuck on the island with no help.”

All proceeds from show tickets, meet and greets, and merchandise sales will go to the Somos Una Voz relief initiative, started by Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.

Somos Una Voz is helping to expedite the delivery of food, medicine, power, and other essentials to Puerto Ricans affected by the hurricane.

If you're not able to be in Minneapolis for the show, a YouCaring fundraiser page has been established. So far, fans have generously donated more than $7,000.