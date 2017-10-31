Phil Robertson Thinks Listening to Beyonce Will Give You An STD

Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson (who is immensely homophobic) is back with his special kind of crazy talk that no one should really be subjected to. This time around, he is claiming that if you listen to Beyonce, you will get an STD. No joke.

Per LGBTQ Nation: In a video clip by Independent Journal Review that Robertson shared on his Facebook page, he listens to clips of popular music and gives his esteemed opinion about each one. But when he got to Queen Bey’s “Blow,” things went downhill quickly.

According to Right Wing Watch, he had the hosts cut off the music during her song, and then said "“And you wonder why 110 million of us have a sexually transmitted disease at any given time?”

“So according to God, the Center for Disease Control and me, don’t listen to that chick. She will lead you down a path into the microbe world. She’ll take you down a path you don’t want to go down,” he says. “Boys, look out, the microbes are coming. They will rot your genitals off.”

Here's the video. Enjoy!