The Philippines: New Laws Protect LGBT Citizens

Excellent news!

Two of the larger regions in the Philippines’ have passed new laws that will protects LGBT citizens from discrimination.

SunStar Baguio reports:

DISCRIMINATION in Baguio City will now be criminalized.

During Monday’s regular session, the five year old ordinance penned by Vice Mayor Edison Bilog was approved on third and final reading and is awaiting the approval of the chief executive.

“I am happy that after almost five years it was finally approved, with the passage of this ordinance, hopefully, all forms of discrimination would now be stopped and any commission thereof will now be penalized, the rights of our citizens, including the LGBT community will now be protected,” Bilog said.

The lesbians, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in the city has long been pushing for the passage of the local ordinance to be able to have equal protection from all forms of abuse and discrimination.

The new law prohibits discrimination and enforces equality and espouses equal protection of the law regardless of religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity, health status, Disability, and age.