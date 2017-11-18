Philly Gay Basher Kathryn Knott Learns Being Homophobic is Costly

Kathryn Knott and her two constituents are learning that being homophobic comes at a very big price, and they are continuing to pay for what they did a couple of years ago.

Her, alongside Kevin Harrigan and Phillip Williams, have settled a civil suit which will cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars. The three of them (they were with 12 other friends at the time) were arrested a couple of years ago when they attacked gay couple Andrew Haught and Zachary Hesse in Philadelphia, where Andrew was knocked unconscious and needed a broken jaw wired shut for several weeks whereas Zachary sustained minor bruises to his face.

Kevin, Phillip and Kathryn were the only ones who faced charges for September 2014 incident. Kathryn was released from jail in after being convicted of simple assault, conspiracy to commit simple assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. and now will need to work a couple of extra jobs to pay Andrew and Zachary what they are requesting.

Andrew and Zachary are seeking $500,000 in damages for the incident, which is heading for a December 4th trial.

It's good advice for anyone who wants to act so horrifically in the future for being homophobic: it has a price to pay, and in this situation, it's a lot and will cost you more than just money.