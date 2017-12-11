Pietro Boseli Plays A Hunky Santa In New Ad Campaign
Instinct Staff | December 11, 2017
Now that's one hunky Santa!
Pietro Boselli, the math teacher turned model who recently stomped down a fashion show runway in his briefs, now appears in a new Christmas ad campaign for Italian fashion brand, Yamamay.
Now we don't know about you, but if we knew Pietro was going to slide down our chimney on Christmas Eve, we'd be waiting for him with more than milk and cookies!
Check out the campaign video and stills below:
In case you missed it, Pietro Boselli stomped the runway in a revealing pair of underwear for fashion brand BenchTM's recent show at SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.
H/T: C&C
