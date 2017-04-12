Pietro Boselli Faces Down Racism Claims Over Workout Video

Pietro Boselli's latest workout video may have been received with more shock than awe.

Boselli has come under fire from commenters for using a Filipino man as prop and referring to him as "that" and "my weight" in a workout video during his trip to the Philippines.

One commenter stated:

“You did not just go to an island in the Philippines and pretend to catch a person of color in the wild to use as a tool for your workout so that you can exploit it for monetisation on your YouTube channel?”

Another writes, in part:

"This is outrageous. The Filipino man is referred to by the white man (Pietro Boselli) as 'that' and 'my weight', he doesn't have a name, neither do we see his face clearly, nor do we hear him speak, he is purely an object to be used by the white man, and must be approached 'slowly because he can get scared and start running'?

When asked for comment Boselli told Telegraph UK:

"I am so far removed from racism that I cannot possibly see anything racist about a funny video I have made with my friend Danel (the Filipino man in the video). "We all have differences but we are all the same as human beings. I have and always will respect everyone. "If anyone sees any racism in this video, they probably have racism in their head. I and Danel alike, still think this is a light hearted and funny video."

What do you think of the video and the ensuing controversy?

This is the original video:

(H/T: Towleroad)