Pietro Boselli Rocks Skintight White Briefs On Fashion Show Runway
Instinct Staff | November 20, 2017
Pietro Boselli looked sexy as hell as he modeled a pair of skintight white briefs in an underwear show in the Phillippines.
The 28-year-old math teacher turned model donned the revealing underwear to strut in a show for fashion brand BenchTM held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, over the weekend.
As usual, Pietro looks devastatingly handsome.
Have a look:
In case you missed it, Pietro shared a cheeky video in which he strips out of a well-tailored suit, down to his briefs, to do a load of laundry.
And we nearly lost our minds when the handsome math teacher turned model met up with Nyle DiMarco for a rigorous workout in London
H/T: Attitude
