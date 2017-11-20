Pietro Boselli Rocks Skintight White Briefs On Fashion Show Runway

Instinct Staff | November 20, 2017

Pietro Boselli looked sexy as hell as he modeled a pair of skintight white briefs in an underwear show in the Phillippines.

The 28-year-old math teacher turned model donned the revealing underwear to strut in a show for fashion brand BenchTM held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, over the weekend.

As usual, Pietro looks devastatingly handsome.

Have a look:

 

A giant venue for a giant show @benchtm 30th anniversary, Manila.

A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on

 

 

 

 

In case you missed it, Pietro shared a cheeky video in which he strips out of a well-tailored suit, down to his briefs, to do a load of laundry.

And we nearly lost our minds when the handsome math teacher turned model met up with Nyle DiMarco for a rigorous workout in London

