Pietro Boselli Rocks Skintight White Briefs On Fashion Show Runway

Pietro Boselli looked sexy as hell as he modeled a pair of skintight white briefs in an underwear show in the Phillippines.

The 28-year-old math teacher turned model donned the revealing underwear to strut in a show for fashion brand BenchTM held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, over the weekend.

As usual, Pietro looks devastatingly handsome.

Have a look:

A giant venue for a giant show @benchtm 30th anniversary, Manila. A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:07am PST

Muscle on muscle Did you catch @pietroboselli last night at #BenchUnderTheStars? #Bench30Years (: @bjpascual) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

All muscle, all smiles @enriquegil17 and @pietroboselli rocking the runway finale at #BenchUnderTheStars #Bench30Years (: @andreabeldua ) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:04am PST

Giddy up. Are you ready for #BenchUnderTheStars tonight? Gates open at 6 p.m., see you #Bench30Years (: @bjpascual) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

You better behave ⛓ Get on officer @pietroboselli’s good side and swipe through some safety reminders for #BenchUnderTheStars #Bench30Years (: @bjpascual) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

In case you missed it, Pietro shared a cheeky video in which he strips out of a well-tailored suit, down to his briefs, to do a load of laundry.

And we nearly lost our minds when the handsome math teacher turned model met up with Nyle DiMarco for a rigorous workout in London

H/T: Attitude