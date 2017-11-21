Pink And Channing Tatum Are Naughty And Nice In 'Beautiful Trauma' Music Video

At first, it would appear as though Pink and Channing Tatum play your average 1950s married couple in the singer's dazzling new video, "Beautiful Trauma."

But not so fast...

While the video starts out with a peek at a typical day of domesticity, we quickly learn there's so much more to this couple than meets the eye.

From dancing in the kitchen, to a gender-swapped costume change, and experimenting with BDSM, it's clear that this husband and wife are intent upon living their unique version of the American dream.

And we love them for it!

Watch: