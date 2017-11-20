Pink Disputes Claims That She Cringed During Christina Aguilera's AMA Performance

Christina Aguilera paid tribute to Whitney Houston by performing a medley of the late singer's hit songs from The Bodyguard, last night at the American Music Awards

But when the camera panned to the audience for reaction shots, some viewers thought they spotted pop singer Pink looking less than impressed.

In response, Pink took to Twitter to dispute the claims.

Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ — P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017

She wrote:

She also retweeted:

.@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other's amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing @TheShadyFacts — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) November 20, 2017

Some falsely presumed Pink's response might have had something to do with an old feud.

But true fans will recall that the singers patched things up when they worked together on The Voice, last year.

Last month on Watch What Happens Live, Pink said of Aguilera:

“She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years.”

Meanwhile, following her performance, Aguilera took to Twitter to thank the AMA's and the Houston family for giving her the opportunity to pay homage to Whitney.

"Thank you so much for making a little girl's dream come true. I had the time of my life, and I hope I did you proud, Whitney."

As you'll see in the clip below, Pink applauds Christina's performance (zip ahead to the 5:30 mark, if you don't believe us.)