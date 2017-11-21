Pink Shuts Down Rumors That She's Feuding With Christina Aguilera

Pink has taken to Twitter to shut down rumors that she's feuding with Christina Aguilera.

As you may have seen, Pink made it very clear that she loved Aguilera's tribute to Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards.

So when some fans thought they saw Pink "cringing" during Aguilera's performance, she took to social media to set the record straight.

She tweeted:

Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ — P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017

But apparently, some fans didn't get the message.

Which led Pink to shut "feud" rumors all the way down, all the while calling out people for trying to instigate drama.

She tweeted:

Waking up to see a newly created riff between myself and another incredible woman, Christina, who took on an incredible feat, who I support fully, makes me so sad. You all perpetuate keeping women apart b/c you're afraid of the power we have when we get together. — P!nk (@Pink) November 21, 2017

I choose to remember last night as being a celebration of women, of Diana, of Whitney, of love and life and joy and all things good. THANKYOU to everyone that had the courage to take that stage- wether it be right side up or sideways. All love — P!nk (@Pink) November 21, 2017

The singers did have a falling out many years ago, but that was all left in the past after they worked together on The Voice.

Last month on Watch What Happens Live, Pink said of Aguilera:

“She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years.”

Earlier today, Pink released a new music video for her single, "Beautiful Trauma."