Pink Shuts Down Rumors That She's Feuding With Christina Aguilera
Pink has taken to Twitter to shut down rumors that she's feuding with Christina Aguilera.
As you may have seen, Pink made it very clear that she loved Aguilera's tribute to Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards.
So when some fans thought they saw Pink "cringing" during Aguilera's performance, she took to social media to set the record straight.
She tweeted:
But apparently, some fans didn't get the message.
Which led Pink to shut "feud" rumors all the way down, all the while calling out people for trying to instigate drama.
She tweeted:
The singers did have a falling out many years ago, but that was all left in the past after they worked together on The Voice.
Last month on Watch What Happens Live, Pink said of Aguilera:
“She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years.”
Earlier today, Pink released a new music video for her single, "Beautiful Trauma."
