Pizza Shop Turns The Debate About Marriage Equality Into One About Pineapple

The debate of marriage equality in Australia is no laughing matter. With many hurtful things being said to those who want it equality, it is turning into a very heated debate.

One business, however, did take time to have some fun with a billboard attached to their building amidst the heated debate in the country.

A billboard saying "It's okay to say 'NO'" was put up and attached to Wiseguise Pizza in Tasmania. The billboard was trying ot tell people it was okay to say no to marriage equality.

Wiseguise, in an attempt to de-politicize the sign in fear it may hurt business, decided to put a twist on it and turn the conversation to pineapple on pizza.

The owners of a pizza shop in Launceston have painted around an anti-same sex marriage billboard on their building. @abcnewsTas pic.twitter.com/bQjSg3huZk — Carla Howarth (@CarlaHowarth) September 21, 2017

As you can see, the Pizza shop jumped into the heated debate of pineapple on pizza by telling people they don't have to have it on their pizza.

Alex Jones, Wiseguise managing director said, "It's the Australian way, you know, to take an issue that's got a lot of people divided at the moment and make it a little bit more light-hearted...Obviously we're big believers in freedom of speech, and we're very lucky that we live in a country that allows us to be like that."

While we do want to see marriage equality come to Australia, we will leave the pineapple on pizza debate alone for right now.

