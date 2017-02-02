Plan the Vegas Wedding of Your Dreams

Back in the day, when you thought of a Las Vegas wedding Elvis impersonators and drive-thru chapels probably popped into your mind. But today Las Vegas boasts a reputation as one of the most elegant destinations for exchanging “I dos.” With same-sex couples welcomed with open arms into the Vegas fold, many a gay couple seek out The Strip to see what it has to offer when it comes making their nuptials an occasion to be remembered.

The Encore at Wynn Las Vegas is a perfect place to plan your wedding whether it’s just the two of you (and at least one witness) or a gathering of 200. Centrally-located on The Strip, Wynn Resorts offers top-notch service and exquisite surroundings to make for an occasion bar none. Just in case you’re considering it, let us be your personal concierge for planning a wonderful wedding weekend.

Start your Saturday with brunch or lunch at Jardin overlooking the spectacular Encore pool. You can people watch while you tip back Blood Orange mimosas, something from their Bloody Mary menu (we’re guessing it’s Dirty Mary, and we’re not judging), or whatever is your perfect start-to-the weekend poison. You could sit inside, too, of course, but aren’t we doing the planning here? We think you should enjoy your last days of “freedom” getting your last looks (or leers) at the man candy mingling poolside before he puts a ring on it. Are we right? See, we got you.

There’s nothing like American comfort food served in an unpretentious, yet chic atmosphere. Let Chef Joseph Zanelli take you on a delightful culinary journey for breakfast, lunch or dinner (but we’re talking Saturday morning here, remember. Don’t worry we’ve got your Saturday night all planned out, too.) The restaurant is all about casual elegance with its superb setting and a menu that’s inventive but not intimidating—for those who are not Top Chef-ready. For breakfast lovers there’s Lobster Benedict and Banana Hazelnut Chocolate French Toast among the mouth-watering options. Prefer lunch? An “adult” grilled cheese and tomato soup combo comes with gruyère, white cheddar, and truffle béchamel. That’s a cheese lover’s heaven!

After you’ve packed in all this deliciousness, you might want to hit the on-site gym to firm up those abs that stretched out a tad from a scrumptious brunch/lunch situation. Or maybe you want to play some pai gow poker on the casino floor. But, really think about it: You’re getting married soon, so do you really need to hit the gym? And isn’t the wedding itself gamble enough? We kid. We kid. Just do what you want to do, like lay by that pool you’ve been eyeing all through your meal…and relax. But whatever you decide to do, make sure you’re ready to indulge in an evening at Le Rêve - The Dream. It’s been voted the "Best Production Show in Las Vegas" for five years running, and there’s a reason for that: It’s pretty spectacular!

We all know Vegas in renowned for its shows, but Le Rêve - The Dream is an experience all its own. Immerse yourself in an eye-popping world of water where you’ll witness thrilling high dives, stunning aerial acts, and a titillating underwater tango. You can even sign up for VIP seating which includes a bottle of bubbly, and chocolate-covered strawberries and gourmet chocolate truffles from the comfort of oversized seating while your dedicated (and likely handsome) server caters to your every whim.

After the show, take in dinner at Lakeside. Be sure to make reservations because it’s Saturday night in Las Vegas, people. Chef David Walzog and his team grill, braise, char-broil, and oven roast the classics with modern interpretations. The menu offers everything from chicken and steaks, to vegetarian and seafood, with its ocean-to-table specialties not to be missed: Try something from its fresh fish selection shipped in daily from Hawaii or its delectable Lobster Thermidor while looking out over the beautiful Lake of Dreams. If you want a snack before the show, sneak in for its nightly “Poke & Oyster Happy Hour” (5:30 to 7 p.m.) where you can enjoy chilled oysters from both coasts and a Hawaiian-inspired menu of small plates.

On Sunday, we suggest you and your hubby get serious about actually planning those nuptials. People expect a lot of us gays, and your wedding is no exception! You can tour the Encore Wedding Salons to explore your options which include three amazing locations to create the most memorable setting for your wedding. The on-hand consultants are very friendly and will make sure your wedding exceeds all your expectations—from florists to photographers—so that you bask in your special day without sweating the details. You can choose from one of their many custom ceremony packages to make the day as unique as your relationship whether that means getting wed beneath the stars in Primrose Court or walking down the aisle in the luxurious Lilac or Lavender Courts. A meeting with Wynn’s world renowned cake master, Flora Aghababyan is a must – the centerpiece of any wedding celebrations, Ms. Aghababyan work is edible art (as you can see from images) and is whimsical as is unique. She can create custom cakes and are now available for celebrations on or off property.

All you and your future husband need to make your special day complete is at the ready at Encore. And the dedicated and experienced staff will see to it that your entire experience is a Wynn-win for everyone! Reminder,

For more info on Encore at Wynn Las Vegas or its Wedding Salons, click here.