POINTPROVEN: Aaron Carter Doesn't Want To Date Men!

Aaron Carter Refuses To Date Men

My Point Is Proven

First and foremost, I'd like to state that this is MY 'instinct,' My individual opinion, and mine alone. I enjoy being able to share my thoughts on a platform I respect and I absolutely love Instinct Magazine for allowing me to do so. If you have any complaints, connect with me through Instagram.

Let's begin. As you're aware Aaron Carter made the brave decision to come out of the closet as bisexual. Immediately, the LGBTQ Media blew their load all over him and gave him so much free, encouraging press. Some of us were holding our breath. The reinvigorating fame wave came just after Aaron was caught up in a DUI and drug possession scandal, brought to the world's attention by his brother, Nick Carter.

With this new outpouring of love from old and new fans in the LGBT community and just after his girlfriend dumped him, Aaron Carter departed on a gay bar tour to rejuvenate his career and even became emotional because of the overwhelming support the LGBTQ Community had shown him. Instinct and every other LGBTQ blog made Aaron Carter a hot subject across the board by covering everything he had done over the last month. He was the trending topic on all sites.

Then I had something to say.

I decided to call Carter, and others, out for using the LGBTQ Media after they have a downfall or want to have a rise. My post went viral quickly and was even seen by Carter himself. hE reacted via social media with disgust over my opinion and his (new) fans lit their torches and came for me. As an openly gay man, I was being targeted for making a statement that the LGBTQ media -our media - my media was being taken advantage of by some.

A1 since day1 @porcelainblack A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

Here we go again.

Sigh.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Carter discusses his relationships with men.

He was bragging about being pleasured orally by a female what's-her-face, Porcelain Black, while leaving an exclusive West Hollywood club. He also states that he doesn't want to date men. Let me quote him for you:

"I’ve been hearing a lot of negativity too… like prejudice and slurs, and remarks that I don’t deserve. I want to pursue a relationship with a woman. When it comes down to it, really, I had an experience when I was 17 with a guy, but now as an almost 30-year-old man, I’m going to be pursuing relationships with women."

I'm not making this up. Have we all been duped?!?

This behavior is exactly what I was talking about in my first article. Aaron has taken the well-trodden path of gaining instant and massive exposure from the LGBTQ community and the LGBTQ media, and has reinvigorated his former almost extinguished star power. It seems lik we do this far too often. We become hypnotized with anyone who is just like us or says they are just like us. Maybe we were all thinking we'd be dating Carter in the next few weeks. Who knows!?

Once again, my opinion is that I believe Aaron Carter has smoothly used the LGBTQ Community to get in good graces with the public. I mean, we have been distracted enough to forget about his struggles and troubles after him 'coming out'.

I am a firm believer and supporter of bisexuality. I'm glad Carter came out ... but, was it with the right intentions? He's claiming to have had only one sexual encounter with a man when he was a teenager. Does that make anyone who has messed around with a member of the same sex a bisexual, even if it was YEARS ago? I don't think so. Is Carter truly bisexual, after all?

Do you think celebrities are using the LGBTQ Media for good press?

To reiterate: The opinions expressed here by Instinctmagazine.com columnists are their own, not those of Instinctmagazine.com.