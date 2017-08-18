#POINTPROVEN: Aaron Carter Doesn't Want To Date Men!
My Point Is Proven
First and foremost, I'd like to state that this is MY 'instinct,' My individual opinion, and mine alone. I enjoy being able to share my thoughts on a platform I respect and I absolutely love Instinct Magazine for allowing me to do so. If you have any complaints, connect with me through Instagram.
Let's begin. As you're aware Aaron Carter made the brave decision to come out of the closet as bisexual. Immediately, the LGBTQ Media blew their load all over him and gave him so much free, encouraging press. Some of us were holding our breath. The reinvigorating fame wave came just after Aaron was caught up in a DUI and drug possession scandal, brought to the world's attention by his brother, Nick Carter.
With this new outpouring of love from old and new fans in the LGBT community and just after his girlfriend dumped him, Aaron Carter departed on a gay bar tour to rejuvenate his career and even became emotional because of the overwhelming support the LGBTQ Community had shown him. Instinct and every other LGBTQ blog made Aaron Carter a hot subject across the board by covering everything he had done over the last month. He was the trending topic on all sites.
Then I had something to say.
I decided to call Carter, and others, out for using the LGBTQ Media after they have a downfall or want to have a rise. My post went viral quickly and was even seen by Carter himself. hE reacted via social media with disgust over my opinion and his (new) fans lit their torches and came for me. As an openly gay man, I was being targeted for making a statement that the LGBTQ media -our media - my media was being taken advantage of by some.
Here we go again.
Sigh.
In a recent interview with TMZ, Carter discusses his relationships with men.
He was bragging about being pleasured orally by a female what's-her-face, Porcelain Black, while leaving an exclusive West Hollywood club. He also states that he doesn't want to date men. Let me quote him for you:
"I’ve been hearing a lot of negativity too… like prejudice and slurs, and remarks that I don’t deserve. I want to pursue a relationship with a woman. When it comes down to it, really, I had an experience when I was 17 with a guy, but now as an almost 30-year-old man, I’m going to be pursuing relationships with women."
I'm not making this up. Have we all been duped?!?
This behavior is exactly what I was talking about in my first article. Aaron has taken the well-trodden path of gaining instant and massive exposure from the LGBTQ community and the LGBTQ media, and has reinvigorated his former almost extinguished star power. It seems lik we do this far too often. We become hypnotized with anyone who is just like us or says they are just like us. Maybe we were all thinking we'd be dating Carter in the next few weeks. Who knows!?
Once again, my opinion is that I believe Aaron Carter has smoothly used the LGBTQ Community to get in good graces with the public. I mean, we have been distracted enough to forget about his struggles and troubles after him 'coming out'.
I am a firm believer and supporter of bisexuality. I'm glad Carter came out ... but, was it with the right intentions? He's claiming to have had only one sexual encounter with a man when he was a teenager. Does that make anyone who has messed around with a member of the same sex a bisexual, even if it was YEARS ago? I don't think so. Is Carter truly bisexual, after all?
Do you think celebrities are using the LGBTQ Media for good press?
To reiterate: The opinions expressed here by Instinctmagazine.com columnists are their own, not those of Instinctmagazine.com.
Reread his "coming out tweet" on August 5th & tell me that to you it reads as just him sharing that he fucked around with a guy once when he was a teen.
Here since I can't post a comment photo:
"To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life.
This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn't until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.
To me music has always been my temple. Music will ALWAYS be what transcends all of us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment.
The best quote to sum
"I've never felt as though I didn't belong, I just acted as though I did." -Boy George
No that was in no way a coming out of any sort just sharing he let a gay guy blow him right but hey #nohomo
Look I don't give a shit if he said the words or not and honestly I could give a fuck if he is or not. I'm commenting because people are so angry that the media labeled him bi when he didn't say the words & yeah maybe they jumped the gun but you honestly can read that and it comes across as a one time thing?
Why did he feel the need to share with the world that he experimented one time? Better yet when he was labeled as bisexual by the media why do he take him so long to correct it and say that "no you guys got it wrong, you misunderstood. I am not bi, I was just sharing with my fans how I fooled around with a dude once." He sure didn't mind people thinking he was bi when everyone was commending him for such a brave move. mean it is pretty interesting that he decides to share that information right before he decides to perform at gay clubs. Also it doesn't hurt that he ended his post with a quote from Boy George but no this wasn't planned at all. If experimented once when he was a kid, cool that's what you do when you're discovering who you are. I'm sure people are gonna jump all over me and honestly if I'm board I'll argue back but just as the author said this is my opinion based on the facts laid out in front of me.
Yes media gave him a label he didn't give himself. They were wrong
However I still think even though they fucked up so did he. I think he knew what he was saying and said it carefully and when he realized that there were so many hateful cunts online & in the big picture this wasn't gonna give him his desired results he decided to take it back but spoke in such a way he can make the media out to be the bad guy. Just more fake news to cell ad space. It's lucky he can do that. How many kids that have been kicked out and disowned by their parents have gotten back in the house and gotten to place the "blame" on someone else. If he's bi and back tracking okay. It sucks but I get it. If he used the my community to try and resurrect a long dead career.
If was all for press the bright side is at least the times are changing. How many gay actors or singers played it straight so they could work. Then again depending on when it was done it wasn't just so they could work but also so they didn't have to worry if they were gonna be beaten or imprisoned or even killed. So yeah I don't understand at all why anyone could be upset that someone would pretend to be gay considering our communities history. It's not like the act so many of us put on for many years was for something as important as selling music.
LGBTQ media did this to themselves. I have not once heard him say that he is bi. He simply said that he had a same-sex relationship when he was younger. They are not the same thing. It could simply mean that he experimented with men and determined he was straight, just like Tom Hardey. He never clarified. If LGBTQ media doesn't want this to happen again, maybe they should just report what people say, instead of reaching for a non-factual yet eye-catching headlines.
Or even better, do what reporters are supposed to do -- investigate and report the facts. This case didn't seem to need much in the way of investigation. Instinct is clearly not about journalism. It's about gossip. They either hear it themselves, or (more typically) they repeat gossip from other sources. And that's it.
