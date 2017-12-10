Police Have Officially Confirmed The Cause of Rapper Lil Peep's Death

Last week, we shared the news that police were investigating the death of rapper Lil Peep.

Peep had become famous earlier in the year after coming out as bisexual and dropping his first album.

Then a month ago, the 21-year-old rapper was found dead, and police opened up an investigation because they feared foul play may have been involved.

This thought sprang up after texts were found from a woman who allegedly visited Peep before his death.

One text allegedly says, “GBC [Lil Peep] high af because of me and my friend lol.”

The investigation is still ongoing but has now confirmed the fact that Lil Peep died from a Fentanyl-Xanax overdose.

Sargent Pete Duncan from the Tucson, Arizona Police Department share that, “It appeared to have been an overdose from evidence found near his body – most likely from Xanax or a combination of different drugs.”

Then later, the toxology report from the Pima County Medical Examiner confirmed that there were traces of “many other” drugs in the rapper’s system.

That said, the investigation is still ongoing as police still haven’t ruled out whether his death was a planned murder or not.

As Dugan told Rolling Stone that they have yet to find out if any of the drugs he took were tampered with and that, “it will really boil down to what was in his system.”